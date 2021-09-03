NBET Gets N26.81bn Electricity Income From Discos

September 3, 2021 42

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) says its received N26.81 billion from Distribution Companies (Discos) in June 2021.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications, NBET, Henrietta Ighomrore.

NBET said the top three companies with the highest earnings were Eko Disco, Abuja Disco, and Port Harcourt Disco with 93.4 per cent, 86.6 per cent and 76.4 per cent respectively.

The statement titled ‘NBET names Eko DISCO as the highest remitter in the June 2021 market receipt for grid distributed electricity’ said the remitted fund had been disbursed to the generating companies in proportion to their invoices.

NBET said, “The June 2021 market receipts from DISCOS is N26.811billion, with the three top remitters as Eko Disco, Abuja Disco, and Port Harcourt Disco with 93.4 per cent, 86.6 per cent and 76.4 per cent respectively.”

The company stated it was committed to ensuring timely and efficient payment to GENCOS to enable the generation firms fulfil their obligations and maintain sustainable supply of electricity to the grid.