Directive To Radio, TV Outlets To Curb Sabotage Of Security Agencies’ Efforts – NBC

July 17, 20210133
In a communiqué issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), radio and television stations were urged to review the information released to the public concerning conflicts in Nigeria, as it could undermine the efforts of security agencies.

Stating this was the Director of Broadcast Monitoring, NBC, Francisca Aiyetan, who added that television and radio stations were to act as “agents of peace”.

The letter read, “Headlines of most Newspapers on a daily basis are replete with security topics.

“While bringing information on security to the doorsteps of Nigerians is a necessity, there is a need for caution as too many details may have an adverse implication on the efforts of our security officials who are duty-bound to deal with the insurgency.

“In reporting conflict situations, the broadcaster shall perform the role of a peace agent by adhering to the principle of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.

“The commission, therefore, enjoins broadcasters to collaborate with the government in dealing with the security challenges by; not glamourising the nefarious activities of insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers, bandits etc,” Aiyetan said.

“Advising guests and/or analysts on programmes not to polarise the citizenry with divisive rhetoric, in driving home their point.

“Not giving details of either the security issues or victims of these security challenges so as not to jeopardise the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers and other security agents.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

