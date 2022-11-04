NBCC Holds Masterclass for MSMEs With Banke Meshida-Lawal as Lead Speaker

In its continuous bid in supporting the growth of Nigerian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as empowering them with the necessary knowledge aimed at strengthening and sustaining their businesses, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, is set to organise another MSME Workshop for entrepreneurs, especially in the beauty industry.

The workshop tagged ‘The Economic Value of Lifestyle and Beauty Masterclass, which will hold on Tuesday, November 8 at BMPro New Complex, Akintola Ajeigbe street, off Adewunmi Adebimpe Drive, beside Lagoon School, Lekki Phase 1, 2nd Roundabout, Marwa Bus Stop, Lekki, from 10 am to 5 pm, will host professionals in the beauty industry who will share their life-changing experiences as they give essential tips to MSME and business owners on how to take their businesses to the next level.

The lead speaker at the workshop is a celebrity lifestyle guru, Banke Meshida-Lawal, Founder and CEO of @bmpromakeup, who will be mentoring business owners as well as those who have an interest in Fashion, Fitness, Makeup, Events management, Cosmetology, Beauty salon, etc on the economic potentials of Lifestyle & Beauty.

Born in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Banke Meshida began taking Fine Arts classes in high school and by the time she gained admission into the University of Lagos, she had already begun practising work as a makeup artist for friends and acquaintances. She graduated in 2000 with a second-class bachelor’s degree in English.

Meshida has won several awards, including Make-Up Artist of The Year (City People Awards 2005), Make-up Brand of The Year (ELOY Awards 2009), Make-up Artist of The Year (FAB Awards 2010), Best Make-up Artist (The Nigerian Event Awards 2012) and Makeup Brand of the Year (APPOEMN 2017).

The workshop, according to the NBCC would be featuring sessions like ‘The future of the beauty industry, exhibitions and lots as participants would also be getting an opportunity of a free make-up session.

President and Chairman of Council, NBCC, Bisi Adeyemi noted that as the engine room of any developing economy, MSMEs should always be armed with the necessary knowledge and tools that will help galvanise their businesses.

According to Adeyemi, the Masterclass workshop promises to be an eye-opener to participants as they would be given the right opportunity to maximize their business potential.

“To participate in the masterclass workshop, participants are expected to register via the link: https://bit.ly/NBCCLsBMClassPhy. Fee for each participant is N30,000 for members and N35,000 for members as payment is expected to be made to Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Fidelity Bank, 5620044949,” the NBCC boss said.