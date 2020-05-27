NBC Sanctions 3 Radio Stations over Broadcast Code Violation

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Nigeria’s broadcast regulator, has sanctioned three radio stations for violating the broadcast code in their activities during the coverage of COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Acting Director-General of the Commission, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, said in the Coverage and reportage of COVID-19, the three Broadcasting Stations were specifically sanctioned for violating the Code for unverifiable claims and lack of professionalism.

In his prepared speech, Professor Idachaba said the Commission wishes to, again, re-emphasise that all broadcasters must adhere strictly to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and the National Broadcasting Act CAP N11 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Similarly, the Commission said it has released the quarterly profile of broadcasting stations that contravened the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code for the 1st Quarter, 2020.

The report stated that Twenty-Eight (28) Broadcasting Stations violated areas of the Code dealing with Obscenity, Political Breaches, Hate speech, unprofessionalism, unverifiable claims, advertisement, and technical.

“In line with the laws, all the stations have been, either queried or sanctioned according to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. Summary of the report would be made available to you and placed on our various online platforms including our social media handles”. The Acting Director-General said.

The Acting Director-General revealed other sundry activities of the commission, especially the reforms in the commission, the digital switchover, the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

DSO

Professor Idachaba said the Commission is considering a new licence fee regime and Broadcast signal distributor carriage fees for the DTT operators.

He said the new Rates would affect National Free-view DTT; Regional Free-View DTT; Local Free-view DTT. The Committee expects all licensed DTT operators to commence payment of the new fees, which are lower than the fees in the analogue era.

“I must also tell you that very important progressive steps are being taken for the actualization of the Digital Switchover. There have been several Online meetings with various players and stakeholders in the Digital ecosystem.

We have concluded plans for a new timeline, indicating new cities where we are moving to and the details will be released once the lockdown is eased.” Professor Idachab

a said.

NBC REFORM

The Acting Director-General said the Board and Management of the NBC conducted a public presentation of the Amendment of the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code to stakeholders, including BON, NUJ, Electronic Media Content Producers, the Academia and other key stakeholders in the Broadcasting Industry.

This, he said, followed the recommendation of the Committee on the Reform of the National Broadcasting Commission, and the subsequent approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Amendments make provisions for Local contents in the Broadcast Industry. It also makes provisions for increased advertising revenue for local broadcast stations and content producers.

It creates restrictions for monopolistic and anti-competitive behaviour in the broadcast Industry. It further makes provisions for responsibility for broadcast stations during National emergencies.

COVID-19

The Acting Director-General said as part of the Commission’s Corporate Social Responsibility and in appreciation of the strategic role of the media in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has donated Personal Protective/Preventive items to some broadcasting stations for staff on Essential Duty during Lockdown.

“The support was provided to Community Broadcasting stations who cater to the grass-root. It is hoped that the items would help kit broadcast operatives adequately against the deadly virus as they remain in the field to provide updates on the pandemic” He said.

Source: VON