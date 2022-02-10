fbpx

NBC Grants TV Broadcast License To NYSC

February 10, 20220124
The National Broadcasting Commission has granted an operational licence to the National Youth Service Corps for the commencement of direct satellite broadcasting and Internet protocol television.

The NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, received the broadcast licence from his NBC counterpart, Mallam Balarabe Ilela, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said with the approval, the Federal Government would give more voice to the scheme “to tell the NYSC story, especially its tremendous achievements to the whole world.”

He said the NYSC, as one of the successful achievements of the Yakubu Gowon’s administration, had achieved its purpose of uniting the country in several ways and contributing immensely to national development.

“The commission normally gives licence in trust and we believe this will be used for the purpose it is given. We are very proud to be part of your progress. With somebody like you, we are sure our license is in safe hands,” llela said.

He, however, said the NYSC radio license was underway.

Ibrahim said since his assumption of duty, he had been passionate about the NYSC having its own radio and television stations. He said the NYSC would utilise the opportunity of the broadcast station to promote its programmes, including government policies and programmes.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim has implored NYSC President’s Honours Awardees and other youth organisations to get more involved in intensifying advocacy for the actualization of the proposed NYSC Trust Fund, which is geared towards addressing youth unemployment in the country.

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

