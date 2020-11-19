NB, WAPCO, BOCGAS Advances Nigerian Stock Exchange Market

November 19, 2020 12

On Thursday, 19th November 2020, the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market, at the end of trading, recorded an All Share Index (ASI) of 34,643.65, which is 174.36 indexes lower than the ASI recorded on Wednesday.

6,340 deals were derived on Thursday which is low, unlike the deals that were recorded on Wednesday 7,324.

The value recorded on Thursday ₦3,501,831,401.75 as to the value recorded on Wednesday at ₦8,298,141,137.68.

The equity capital recorded on Thursday was ₦91,105,590,945.94 lower than what was recorded on Thursday at ₦18,193,455,757,000.54.

ASI 34,643.65 DEALS 6,340.00 VOLUME 364,920,387.00 VALUE ₦3,501,831,401.75 EQUITY CAP ₦18,102,350,166,054.60 BOND CAP ₦17,919,565,673,338.00 ETF CAP ₦23,697,747,352.27

TOP 5 GAINERS

The Nigerian Breweries recorded a profit of 7.41% on Wednesday. On Thursday NB’s market increased by 4.31% to close with ₦60.5 at the end of the market.

WAPCO on Wednesday reaped a profit of 9.55%, ending the market with ₦24.1 on Wednesday. WAPCO on Thursday closed with 4.15% increase and ₦25.1 per unit.

Bocgas sold each unit for ₦6.16 at the opening of the market, closing with a profit for 9.90% and ₦6.77 per unit.

PZ improved by 9.28%, ending with ₦5.3 and gaining 0.45 kobo.

Eterna’s market received a boost of 0.45 kobo during the trade ending with a profit of 9.89%.

Symbols Last Close Current Change %Change NB ₦58 ₦60.5 2.5 4.31% WAPCO ₦24.1 ₦25.1 1 4.15% BOCGAS ₦6.16 ₦6.77 0.61 9.90% PZ ₦4.85 ₦5.3 0.45 9.28% ETERNA ₦4.35 ₦4.78 0.43 9.89%

TOP 5 LOSERS

Presco led the losers’ list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market on Thursday. Presco was down -9.97% and ended with ₦71.8.

Stanbic on Wednesday lost -2.50%, ending with ₦44.85, however, on Thursday it suffered a bigger loss at -4.12% closing with ₦43.

Guaranty suffered a loss of -4.12% on Thursday, opening with ₦37 and ending with ₦35.8.

Dangote Sugar sold for ₦22.25 at the commencement of the stock market, loosing ₦1.05 during the trade, and ended with ₦21.2.

Zenith Bank sealed its position on the losers’ list with a loss of -2.43%. Each unit was sold for ₦26.7 at the opening of the market and sales ended with ₦26.05.

Symbols Last Close Current Change %Change PRESCO ₦79.75 ₦71.8 -7.95 -9.97% STANBIC ₦44.85 ₦43 -1.85 -4.12% GUARANTY ₦37 ₦35.8 -1.2 -3.24% DANGSUGAR ₦22.25 ₦21.2 -1.05 -4.72% ZENITHBANK ₦26.7 ₦26.05 -0.65 -2.43%

TOP 5 TRADES