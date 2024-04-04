NB Plc Donates Block of Classrooms to FGC

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, through the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, has donated a block of classrooms and an e-learning centre to the Federal Government College (FGC), Jos as part of its fulfilment to the winner of the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, Alaku Ayiwulu.

In her keynote remarks during the handing over ceremony held at the school premises in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday, March 25, 2024, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan described the handing over of the facilities as a promise well-kept that would go a long way to not only inspire teachers but also promote qualitative education in Nigeria.

Morgan stated that the donation of the facilities further underscores the company’s commitment to providing necessary interventions that would contribute significantly to improving the quality of education in schools across the country.

Delivering his vote of thanks, the Principal, Federal Government College (FGC), Jos. Dr. West Dulphine noted that the commissioning of the facilities marks an important milestone in the school as it opened a new vista and laid aside the old maxim that “ Teacher’s reward is in heaven”.

While expressing profound appreciation to NB Plc and Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund for the giant strides recorded through the competition, Dulphine stressed that the reward and recognition extended to teachers by the company is restoring dignity to the teaching profession.

‘Today’s event holds a special place in our hearts and it is of great significance to the college. Most importantly, it has opened a new vista and laid aside the old maxim, that the ‘Teacher’s reward is in heaven.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate Nigeria Breweries Plc for the giant strides, particularly for the impact ‘The Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition’ is making on the education landscape of the country. Indeed, reward plays an important role in education. You have given teachers their pride of place walking and working with greater self-worth and esteem,” he said.

He equally commended the winner of the competition for raising the bar in the teaching profession, which has put the college on the global map. According to him, the honour given to Ayiwulu remains a source of inspiration to staff and students alike.

In his response, Alaku Ayiwulu, winner of the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, noted that the redemption of the promise by Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund represents a beacon of hope, a bright future and empowerment that will assist students to dream big and pursue their goals with renewed passion and determination. He disclosed that the provision of these facilities and resources will inspire the students to reach new heights of academic excellence.

“It is a symbol of progress, a testament to our collective dedication and hard work, and a promise of a better tomorrow for our college, teachers, and students. Let us all cherish this moment, embrace the opportunities that lie ahead, and continue to strive for excellence in everything we do,” he said.