Natural Gas Key Driver of Economic Growth- NNPCL

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), reiterated the indispensable role of natural gas in propelling economic growth and fostering industrial advancement.

Kyari emphasized this viewpoint during his address on Wednesday at the public launch of the book titled ‘The Rise of Gas: From Gaslink to the Decade of Gas,’ penned by Charles Osezua.

The GCEO underscored the global recognition of gas as a vital energy source crucial for sustaining economic development and propelling industrial activities forward.

Represented by Mrs. Oluwakemi Olumuyiwa, the company’s Head of Relationship and Stakeholder Management, Kyari emphasized the significance of documenting Nigeria’s gas sector and prioritizing natural gas production and supply amidst geopolitical dynamics and energy security concerns in the global arena.

In a statement issued by the NNPCL spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, Kyari highlighted Nigeria’s substantial gas reserves exceeding 200 trillion cubic feet, with the potential to reach 600 tcf. Leveraging this resource, according to Kyari, is pivotal for sustainable development, energy security, and job creation in Nigeria.

The book launch aligns with the Federal Government’s ‘Decade of Gas’ initiative, aimed at optimizing Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves for domestic consumption and international export, Kyari noted.

Further emphasizing the company’s commitment, Kyari stated that NNPCL has been a key player in advancing the ‘Decade of Gas’ agenda through strategic investments in critical gas infrastructure such as pipelines and processing facilities.

Expressing his gratitude, the author, Osezua, hailed the support of NNPCL towards the book launch, describing it as a significant contribution to Nigeria’s energy literature. He noted that NNPCL’s participation underscores the company’s dedication to promoting knowledge sharing and innovation within the gas industry.

Afolabi Oladele, Chairman of the Impact Investors Foundation and former Group Executive Director of NNPCL, commended the book for its comprehensive insights into the gas value chain. He highlighted its relevance to policymakers amid the global energy transition.

Amidst Nigeria’s commitment to utilizing gas as a transition fuel, initiatives such as making compressed natural gas available to all Nigerians instead of petrol have been championed under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.