Nationwide Blackout As Electricity Grid Collapses

May 12, 2021 91

The national grid has suffered a total system collapse leading to blackout across the country.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in a statement on Wednesday said the system collapse happened around 11.01 am today and was caused by voltage collapse on some parts of the grid.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the agency said it has started grid recovery immediately.

The statement read, “TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS Abuja, through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11.29am and also through Delta Generating station to Benin Transmission substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.”

It added that the cause of the voltage collapse is being investogated.

The collapse has also been confirmed by two electricity distribution companies in separate messages to their customers.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid,” Kaduna Electric said on Twitter.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, in a text message to its customers, said, “Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us.”

The TCN appealed for patience as it was working to ensure full restoration of the grid and electricity supply to the remaining parts of the country.