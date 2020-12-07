National Young Farmers Scheme: NALDA Engages 400 Young Farmers On 300-Hectare Farmland

December 7, 2020 32

The Federal Government has commenced the process of reviving its 300 hectares of farmland in Gombe State under its National Young Farmers Scheme.

It stated this through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), adding that it would engage 400 youths under the scheme.

The Executive Secretary, NALDA, Paul Ikonne, said in a statement issued in Abuja that his agency was working in collaboration with the Federal College of Horticulture Dadin, Kowa, Gombe State.

READ ALSO: GTB Shareholders Approve Holding Company

He said college had also donated 100 hectares of land to the authority as part of its partnership with NALDA to boost the agricultural sector in Nigeria.

Ikonne said the 400 youths being engaged in the state would be empowered to carryout dry season farming, adding that NALDA would work with college to create jobs for young people in the sector.

He explained that the 300 hectares of land, which had been abandoned over a period time, would be reactivate as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NALDA boss said all the abandons facilities in the farmland would be revived and put to use as the country strives to ensure food security.

READ ALSO: ASUU Says Strike Continues Until FG pays Withheld Salaries

Ikonne said, “NALDA wants to partner farmers in Gombe State to achieve the desire of Mr. President for Nigeria to farm what it will eat.

“So the essence of our visit is to extend our hands of partnership and collaboration in order to give our farmers a sense of belonging. It is to give them all the necessary support so that our outputs will be desirable.”

He said NALDA would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the college, adding that the authority would provide the fund and off-takers to buy off the produce from the farms for processing.