fbpx
National Theatre Could Do With Maintenance Support Of N1bn – MD

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWS

National Theatre Could Do With Maintenance Support Of N1bn – MD

May 14, 20210143
National Theatre Could Do With Maintenance Support Of N1bn - MD

The Managing Director (MD) of one of Nigeria’s historic landmarks, the National Theatre, Sunday Ododo, said that the monument would not need so many repairs if there was a “maintenance support of a billion naira or even hald a billion annually”.

Ododo said this in a statement while examining the progress of the complex’s rehabilitation work.

He said that there would be more than 16,000 jobs during and after the reconstruction work ongoing.

The MD said that the thousands of employment opportunities from the theatre’s reconstruction would come both directly and indirectly.

He said, “The jobs will come directly and indirectly through the ongoing radical restoration, revamping and renovation of the edifice.

READ ALSO: NIN Number: Simple Steps On How to Download and Print Improved NIN Slip (e-ID Card)

“When completed, the complex, which is 44 years old, will be a huge business centre.

“It will be the place to be. Food sellers and other petty businesses will not be left out. Those coming for events will be served.

“Administration after administration have ensured the edifice stands.

“And I must salute our predecessors; I give them kudos. If not for their dedication and efforts, National Theatre would have collapsed long ago.

“It is capital intensive to maintain. So you can now imagine if a huge sum of 21.8 billion naira is being invested to restore the complex.

“If, for instance, we had maintenance support of a billion naira or even half a billion annually, we will not get to this point where so much is required to fix the edifice.

That is why we are glad to inform Nigerians that with the new arrangement, there’s a component that says that once the work is finished, a company will be engaged to maintain the facility every day for the next five years.

“If its work is good, it will be re-engaged; if otherwise, another company will be brought on board. So, maintenance is part of the new arrangement so that we don’t go back to Egypt.

“We don’t want to send anybody out of business, though, but our own prime target is international businesses because we have facilities that can host international events which many of these event centres don’t have.

“We will be making available a media centre that can take care of multi-language interpretation and all that. We have a 5,000-capacity main bowl.

“That one can take any UN event, any World Bank event, and any international event. National Theatre will be the centre to beat.”

The rehabilitation project is expected to be funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other financial institutions through the Bankers Committee.

Together, the institutions will collectively release N21.894 billion towards the project.

Related tags :

About Author

National Theatre Could Do With Maintenance Support Of N1bn – MD
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWS
December 27, 20180138

Nigeria Requires $337 billion to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria needs not less than 337 billion dollars to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from 2019 to 2022, the UN Support Plan for the Sahel h
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 15, 2014076

Suntai To Take Over Government After Return From UK Medical Trip

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Taraba State Governor, Danbaba Suntai, is set to assume office after his return at the weekend from a medical trip to the United Kingdom. Suntai, who suffer
Read More
March 20, 20130122

INEC, Political parties meeting on Modalities for general electoral processes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In view of the 2015 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the 25 registered political parties Tuesday met to approve th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.