National Sports Festival Kicks Off In Edo State (See Pictures)

SPORTS

National Sports Festival Kicks Off In Edo State (See Pictures)

April 7, 2021
The 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) officially kicked off with a resplendent opening ceremony at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Edo, on Tuesday night.

Sunday Dare, Minister for Youth and Sports Development, flagged off the sporting festivity as the ceremony featured radiant march-past parades from all the participating states including the FCT.

Other dignitaries present at the ceremony include Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo state; Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta state; Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo state, amongst others.

The 20th NSF has suffered a series of postponements due to COVID-19 and its implications on sporting events across the world.

The sporting event will end on April 14.

Below are photos:

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles.

