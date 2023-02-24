National Lottery Nigeria Launches Operations, To Enrich Millions of Nigerians

Millions of Nigerians will begin winning incredible life-changing prizes with the commencement of operations by the National Lottery of Nigeria (NLN).

Apart from lifting Nigerians from the morass of poverty with its range of exciting games playable with as little as N100, the lottery will also help combat unemployment.

Established by the Federal Government and operated by Systems and Gaming Ltd, the National Lottery has something for everyone with exciting games, including Naija Mega Jackpot, 6/49, Pick 3, Instant win scratch cards and more.

The flagship game, Naija Mega Jackpot, has a minimum amount of N45 million, is progressive and can grow to hundreds of millions.

Easy to play through the USSD code *9966# and on www.nationallotterynigeria.com, the lottery’s launch is a milestone in the country’s economic development.

Live draws for the lottery will begin airing on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on March 4, 2023, with the Naija Mega Jackpot live draw showing on Saturday and Wednesday nights. The 6/49 live draw will be on NTA and all NLN social media platforms every Tuesday and Friday night.

Explaining how the National Lottery Nigeria will impact the lives of Nigerians and transform the gaming industry, the Managing Director of the lottery Layi Onafowokan, said its economic benefits are numerous. “Aside from revenue for the government, the National Lottery Nigeria will also create jobs and encourage entrepreneurship through its various initiatives. A percentage of the proceeds from ticket sales will also be allocated to various charitable causes, helping to make a positive difference in the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

To ensure fairness and transparency in its operations while securing a safe gaming environment for its players, Onafowokan disclosed that the National Lottery Nigeria has an Integrity Committee which monitors all games.

The Integrity Committee comprising representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and other partners will ensure that the lottery is conducted fairly and responsibly.

The managing Director lauded the NLRC for its support, noting that it has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the lottery is conducted fairly and transparently.

We would like to take this opportunity to commend the Director General of the NLRC,

Lanre Gbajabiamila, for his dedication and commitment to the success of this project.

Under his leadership, the NLRC has achieved significant milestones in promoting the growth of the lottery industry in Nigeria.”

The National Lottery Nigeria launched the National Game in Abuja on July 18, 2022.