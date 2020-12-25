fbpx
National Identification Number: See How To Link NIN To Your MTN, Airtel, GLO, 9Mobile SIM By Yourself

December 25, 2020028
Following The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC order for all phone subscribers to link their sim card to their national Identity Number (NIN). Telecommunication companies have opened a portal for their customers for easy linkage.

The network providers advised its subscribers to comply with directives from the NCC.

According to the NCC Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, any telecom operators that failed to comply with the directive risked outright withdrawal of its license or heavy penalty.

GLO Portal, USSD Code For NIN, SIM Linkage

GLO Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: gloworld.com/ng/nin

GLO Reveals Code, Portal For NIN SIM Registration Linkage

You can also link your GLO SIM with your NIN by sending “UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName” to 109.

How To Link Your NIN To Airtel Phone Number

Airtel Nigeria through its verified Twitter account released USSD code, *121*1# for its users to link their phone numbers to their National Identity Number (NIN).

MTN Portal, USSD Code For NIN, SIM Linkage

MTN Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: https://mtnonline.com/nim/

You can also link your MTN SIM with your NIN by just dialing *785#

9Mobile Portal, USSD Code For NIN, SIM Link

9Mobile Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: 9mobile.com.ng/nin

NIN SIM Registration: 9Mobile USSD Code, Online Portal

You can also link your 9Mobile Nigeria SIM with your NIN by just dialing *346#.

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

How To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

