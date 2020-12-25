December 25, 2020 28

Following The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC order for all phone subscribers to link their sim card to their national Identity Number (NIN). Telecommunication companies have opened a portal for their customers for easy linkage.

The network providers advised its subscribers to comply with directives from the NCC.

According to the NCC Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, any telecom operators that failed to comply with the directive risked outright withdrawal of its license or heavy penalty.

GLO Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: gloworld.com/ng/nin

You can also link your GLO SIM with your NIN by sending “UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName” to 109.

You can now link your National Identification Number (NIN) to your mobile number as a Glo subscriber.



You can now link your National Identification Number (NIN) to your mobile number as a Glo subscriber.

Simply send "UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName" to 109.

Airtel Nigeria through its verified Twitter account released USSD code, *121*1# for its users to link their phone numbers to their National Identity Number (NIN).

Don't wait till it's too late. Link your National Identification Number (NIN) to your phone number. Just dial *121*1# now to link, and *346# to know your NIN.

MTN Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: https://mtnonline.com/nim/

You can also link your MTN SIM with your NIN by just dialing *785#

Thanks. I've just used *785# and was able to successfully submit my NIN.

9Mobile Portal, USSD Code For NIN, SIM Link

9Mobile Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: 9mobile.com.ng/nin

Stay connected.

Verify & link your National Identity Number (NIN) to your mobile number

dial *200*8# or visit https://t.co/1Jq0pcQ5au



Stay connected.

Verify & link your National Identity Number (NIN) to your mobile number

dial *200*8# or visit https://t.co/1Jq0pcQ5au

To know your NIN status dial *346#

You can also link your 9Mobile Nigeria SIM with your NIN by just dialing *346#.

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

How To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.