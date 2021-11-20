National Housing Programme: How To Apply

November 20, 2021 89

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Works and Housing launched the National Housing Programme to provide adequate and affordable housing via home ownership and rental schemes for all Nigerians in the urban and rural areas.

Nigeria ranks as one of the countries with the most underserved housing for its citizens in the world.

Since the launch of the portal on November 12, the ministry has received over 7,000 applications from interested persons in the last one week.

The prices of the houses vary from state to state due to the cost of construction and topography. The ministry has fixed the price of the properties starting from N7.2 million to highest amount N16 million.

The housing unit options are 1, 2, 3 bedrooms, of which some are bungalows while others are flats.

So far 5,000 houses are available for purchase in phases one and two across 34 states and the FCT, while phase three is still under construction in Rivers and Lagos states.

National Housing Programme Requirements

Applicants must possess the following

Passport photograph

Tax clearance

Pay slip

Valid means of identification

How To Apply

1) Online Application & Submission: Apply for the desired property by registering and then submitting a duly filled application form.

2) Application Fees: After successfully submitting your online application for the desired property, the next step is to make payment of N10,000 (Ten thousand naira) application fee.

3) Processing of Application: The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing reviews all applications and only notifies successful applicants by sending payment authorization for the desired property.

4) Payment for Property: Once the payment authorization is received, the applicant is required to either make outright payment or liaise with a Primary Mortgage Bank (PMB) for payment of the property. All properties will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

5) Property Allocation: Letter of allocation is issued to the successful applicant.

To apply, visit https://nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng/