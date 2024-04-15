National Grid Falls For The Fifth Time In 2024

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

For the second time in less than a month, the National grid has crashed. In addition, it is the fifth disruption to the grid for 2024. Based on information gathered from the Nigerian System Operator website, from 2:00 am till the time this report was submitted.

At that time, the grid recorded a historic zero Megawatts (MW), and as of 7:10 am the same day, it is producing a pitiful 52.3 MW.

Electricity distribution firms (DisCos) had to deal with the unexpected and protracted outage, which had a widespread impact.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, or EEDC, informed its customers in a statement on Monday that there had been a complete system failure, resulting in a blackout affecting the whole Southeast.

Emeka Eze, Head of Corporate Communications confirmed that the incident occurred at about 2am on Monday. The company, however, assured residents of the region that efforts are being put in place to ensure that normalcy is restored soon.

The statement reads, “This resulted in the loss of supply to all our interface TCN stations. Consequently, we were unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“However, the situation is gradually being resolved as we received supplies at Awada TCN station, Onitsha, at 7:30am.

“We are in constant communication with the relevant authorities awaiting full restoration of supply by the National Control Centre, NCC, Oshogbo”.