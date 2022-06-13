National Grid Collapses For 5th Time, Blackout Worsens Nationwide

Blackout was again experienced nationwide following the collapse of the national grid on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that this is the fifth time Nigeria’s national grid would collapse in 2022.

Nigeria’s power grid had collapsed twice in March and twice again in April this year, as the power generation on the system had continued to fluctuate due to various concerns such as gas constraints, water management challenges, and gas pipeline vandalism, among others.

Multiple reports claimed that the national grid collapse led to the shutdown of the outgoing electricity feeders of some power distribution companies.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company in separate messages confirmed the incident.

Findings had earlier shown that the quantum of power on the grid as at 6am on Sunday was 3,628.6 megawatts, but it was gathered that this crash was significant in the evening, leading to the eventual grid collapse.

Confirming Sunday’s collapse in a notice on its verified Twitter handle, entitled, “Power Outage In Our Franchise Due To Grid Collapse,” Kaduna Disco said, “Dear esteemed customers, we regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to system collapse of the national grid.

“The collapse occured at about 18:47pm this evening hence the loss of supply on all our outgoing feeders. Power supply shall be restored as soon as the national grid is powered back. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

Also, the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, said the grid collapse threw five states under the Disco’s franchise area in total blackout.

A notice from the Disco, which he signed, read in part, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 6.49pm this evening, Sunday, June 12, 2022.

“As a result of this development, all our outgoing feeders are out and this has affected supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

“We are on standby, awaiting further information on restoration of supply from the National Control Centre. Thank you.”