“National Carrier To Commence Operation By 2022 Q1” – Sirika

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation announced that the new national carrier is expected to commence operation by the first quarter of 2022.

Sirika disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Nigeria Air

He explained that the new national carrier is long overdue and the private sector-run airline will be in operation by early 2022, with possibly cheaper rates.

Sirika added that the new national carrier is expected to be a viable airline and is potentially poised to cater to millions of travelers in Nigeria and Africa.

According to the Aviation Minister, the forced postponement of the planned date for the establishment of the National Carrier (which was initially planned for the end of 2021) was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.