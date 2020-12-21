fbpx
National Assembly Passes 2021 Budget, Adds N505bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

National Assembly Passes 2021 Budget, Adds N505bn

December 21, 2020037
National Assembly Passes 2021 Budget, Raises Amount

The National Assembly on Monday passed the 2021 budget increasing the proposed estimate of ₦13.082 trillion to ₦13.588 trillion.

This is an increase of ₦505 billion from the proposed figures presented by the executive.

This budget was passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives during their special plenary held mainly to pass the budget ahead of the Christmas and New Year break.

The lawmakers are sticking to the $40 per barrel benchmark price of crude but asked President Buhari to send a supplementary budget because of the increase in oil price in the international market which is hovering between 47-50 dollars per barrel.

This supplementary budget is expected to fund critical areas in the country.

READ ALSO: UK Pool Fixtures: Week 26 2020 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Key assumptions in the 2021 budget include:

Statutory transfer- ₦496.528 billion

Recurrent expenditure- ₦5.641 trillion

Capital expenditure- ₦4.125 trillion

Debt servicing- ₦3.324 trillion

GDP growth rate – 3.00%

President Buhari had submitted a ₦13.082 trillion budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on October 8th, 2020.

The 2021 budget is christened the budget of economic recovery and resilience aimed at accelerating the pace of Nigerian economic recovery, promote diversification, enhance competitiveness, and ensure social inclusion.

Related tags :

About Author

National Assembly Passes 2021 Budget, Adds N505bn
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

Serena Williams [ MAIN ]Breaking NewsSPORTS
September 2, 2017056

Serena Williams Delivers Baby Girl

  Serena Williams  and fiancé, Alexis Ohanian have had their first baby: it’s a girl. Multiple reports said the tennis legend  delivered her first child on Friday at St. Mary’s Medical Center in
Read More
Balogun Market COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
January 29, 2020034

Update: LASEMA Reveals Cause of Balogun Market Fire

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Femi Osanyintolu says a preliminary investigation by his agency has revealed the cause of the Balogun Market fire outbreak w
Read More
July 8, 2015053

Nigerian Banks’ Non-performing Loans Ratio Falls to 2.8%

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC,  in its 2014 Annual Report stated that the assets quality of banks had improved with the average non performing loans (NPLs) ratio of the industry fall
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon