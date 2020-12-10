fbpx
National Assembly Members are Not Self-serving, says Lawan

December 10, 2020019
The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan has stated that National Assembly members are not self-serving.

He made the statement while declaring open a public hearing on the electoral act amendment on Wednesday stating that National Assembly members are aware of their actions.

He stated further that federal legislators are “easily the most reachable set of elected people.”

“A free fair and credible election in 2023 is doable, we just have to remain focused. When we get something right, please commend and encourage us. Don’t wait until we make mistakes and then you say ‘these people are self-serving’,” the number three citizen said.

“From my experience both in the house and in the senate, the national assembly has never been self-serving. The national assembly is probably one institution where members are extremely conscious of what they do because of their electorate.

“We are always open, exposed and easily the most-reachable set of elected people.”

The senate president gave assurance that the electoral act amendment bill will be passed before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

“People may choose to accuse us for any other thing but not on what we do here. We remain committed to all the issues we have considered important in our legislative agenda and without anybody holding us responsible, we have achieved most of those things we have set as targets and the electoral act amendment is one of those targets we will work to pass,” he said.

“We don’t need you to hold us because if you hold us, you will disrupt us. Pray for us, continue to advise us, engage with us, partner with us and we will achieve those things.

“I have participated in several elections since 1999 and none of them has been the same. I have had different experiences. It means we always have some new emerging problems and what is required of us is to address those problems and make sure every vote must count.”

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

