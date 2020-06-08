National Assembly is not a Rubber-stamp Legislature, says Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the upper legislative chamber has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on many occasions but they have adopted a method of going “behind the scenes” to settle their differences.

The senate under Bukola Saraki, his predecessor, had a frosty relationship with Buhari.

They clashed on a number of issues such as on the confirmation of nominees and the president’s request to obtain loans.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Lawan said it would be unfair to himself, senators and Nigerians to fight the executive in the name of independence for the arm of government he heads.

While insisting that the national assembly under his chairmanship is not a rubber-stamp legislature, the senate president said there would be better “service delivery” to the people when there is cooperation and mutual respect between the two arms of government.

Source: The Cable