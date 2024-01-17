National Assembly Increases Ministry of Works Budget to Over N1tn

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

In a significant development, the National Assembly has increased the budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Works from the initially proposed N657.3bn to a substantial N1.03tn. This represents a notable 56.7% increase of N373bn from the initial figure in the appropriation bill and a remarkable 65.4% surge from the amount approved in the 2023 budget.

The Ministry of Works is tasked with the critical responsibility of overseeing the repairs and maintenance of over 33,000 kilometers of federal government roads across the nation. A detailed review of the approved budget, obtained by reliable sources, indicated that the augmentation was primarily attributed to an elevation of the capital budget from N617.9bn to N987.3bn.

An in-depth analysis of the budget document unveiled the introduction of numerous capital projects. Among these, key allocations include N94.83bn for the construction of Lafia road and the dualisation of 9th Mile (Enugu) Otukpo-Makurdi (Keffi Phase II) road project, N15bn for the construction of Ota-Idiroko road sections one to three, N4bn for the construction of Iyin-Ilawe Ekiti road sections one to three, and N13.5bn for the rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt road sections two and four.

The approved budget also endorsed N22.750bn for the dualisation of the Benin-Ilesha road, N10.1bn for the construction of Malando-Garin-Baka-Ngaski-Wara road in Kebbi State, and N11bn for the construction of Koko-Besse-Zaria-Kala Kala road in Kebbi State. Other notable allocations include N3.75bn for the dualisation of Aba-Ikot Ekpene road, N1.21bn for the repair of the Iganmu bridge, and N2bn for the rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section.

Additional provisions encompass N10.7bn for the dualisation and construction of Kano-Kwanar Dauja Hadejia road, N12.3bn for the reconstruction of Amasiri-Uburu-Mpu-Ishiagu road, and N5.1bn for the provision of culverts and drains at flood-prone areas in the South-West. The Ministry also secured approval of N3.35bn for the purchase of vehicles intended for consultants and security supervision.

Amidst concerns about the state of road infrastructure in the country, Minister of Works, David Umahi, had advocated for an increased budget during the budget defense. With this substantial boost, Umahi emphasized the ministry’s commitment to completing critical roads and bridges across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria. As the funds become available, Nigerians anticipate tangible improvements in the nation’s road network, in line with the minister’s promise to enhance road construction for the benefit of all citizens.