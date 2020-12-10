National Assembly Has Constitutional Powers To Invite Buhari, Says Falana

December 10, 2020 34

Lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the invitation of the National Assembly.

The lower chamber had summoned the president over the deplorable security condition in the country.

Buhari was scheduled to appear before the legislators on Thursday. However, the Attorney General of the Federation in a last-minute move stated that the National Assembly lacked the constitutional powers to summon the president.

Reacting to the AGF’s statement Falana stated that the president should avoid embarrassing himself by not failing to honour the invitation, saying the National Assembly has the constitutional powers to summon the president.

“On his own part, the honourable attorney-general of the federation has questioned the constitutional power of the national assembly to invite the President on the grounds that as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces he cannot be compelled to disclose operational details of the defence of the country,” he said.

“With respect, the president is under a moral and legal obligation to honour the invitation.

“Having accepted the invitation the president should not allow himself to be embarrassed by turning round to turn down the invitation.

“By the combined effect of sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution the National Assembly is empowered to summon any public officer including the President in the course of conducting investigation into any matter with respect to which it has power to make laws and the conduct of affairs of any person, authority, ministry or government department charged, or intended to be charged, with the duty of or responsibility for executing or administering laws enacted by the national assembly.

“It is pertinent to note that the powers conferred on the national assembly under the provisions of this section are exercisable only for the purpose of enabling it to make laws with respect to any matter within its legislative competence and to correct any defects in existing laws; and expose corruption, inefficiency or waste in the execution or administration of funds appropriated by it.”

He said apart from addressing the joint session of the national Assembly during the presentation of the annual budget, the national assembly has the power to summon the president to address the members on “jumbo loans” being incurred by the federal government.