National Assembly Forwards 2022 Appropriation Bill To Buhari For Assent

December 28, 2021 125

The National Assembly has submitted the 2022 budget to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

The clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos, signed the accompanying letter sent to the Buhari on Friday.

President Mohammadu Buhari had in October, presented the 2022 budget to the national assembly.

Both lower and upper chambers of the National Assembly passed the appropriation bill last week Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The two chambers raised the budget expenditure by N735.8 billion from the proposed N16.391tn to N17.126 trillion. They also increased the oil benchmark from $57 per barrel proposed by the executive to $62.

“In consonance with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Appropriation Bill, 2022, for your consideration and assent,” the letter reads.

“After Your Excellency’s assent, one copy of the signed bill should be retained in your office while the other two are to be returned for our further action, please.”