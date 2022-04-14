NASU, SSANU Threaten To Embark On Indefinite Strike

April 14, 2022 78

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) threaten to embark on an indefinite strike.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU made this known via a statement on Wednesday, amid the ongoing warning strike by the unions.

The union explained that the decision has become necessary following the Federal Government’s (FG) failure to address the issues that led to the warning strike.

“We had written no less than 10 letters or reminders to the government to no avail, not even an acknowledgement,” the communique read. “It was at the end of all these reminders with no acknowledgement by the government that we were left with no other resort but to embark on a two-week warning strike.

“Prior to the strike, due process was duly followed, and the notices were issued in line with the extant laws. Shamefully and painfully, there was no attempt by the Government to intercept or even invite the Unions to a meeting.

“This aloof and contemptuous attitude of Government further incensed our members who resolved that following the failure of Government to even invite the leaderships for a meeting, the strike should be extended by another two weeks before an indefinite and total strike is declared.

“As of today, the two weeks extension is getting to the middle and with no response insight from the government, we may be left with no resort but to embark on an indefinite and total strike. This is gradually becoming unavoidable and inevitable.”

According to the union one of the issues that led to the industrial action, includes problems of inconsistencies in payment with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS), non-payment of earned allowances, non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage and consequential adjustment, among others.

NASU and SSANU knocked the government for failing to implement an agreement it freely entered into with the unions.

The union also called on Nigerians and stakeholders in the university system to prevail on the government to honour the agreement to avoid a ‘total breakdown of industrial harmony in the universities and inter-university centres.