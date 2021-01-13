fbpx
NASU, SSANU Commence 3 Days National Protest

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGLABOURNEWSLETTER

NASU, SSANU Commence 3 Days National Protest

January 13, 2021032
NASU, SSANU Commence 3 Days National Protest

The Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Tuesday commenced a three-day national protest.

The protests come after a statement by the NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, and the SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim calling on all members in branches of Universities and Inter-University centres across the nation to embark on industrial action.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said that the federal universities are not ready for safe reopening.

The protesters in Abuja comprising members occupied the main gate of UNIABUJA Main Campus.

READ ALSO: Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today

The members are protesting over irregularities in Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payments, non-payment of Earned Allowances, non-payment of arrears in minimum wage among others.

They are also protesting the sharing formula of the ₦70 billion given to the universities by the Federal Government.

About Author

NASU, SSANU Commence 3 Days National Protest
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Pound BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
June 20, 2019060

Pound Rises Again, Breaking Six Week Losing Streak

The pound edged higher for a second day on Wednesday, breaking a six-week losing streak, as investors trimmed some large short bets against the British currency built up in recent weeks. The pound has
Read More
BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
February 1, 2016061

First Bank, GTB, UBA, Zenith Make Top 500 Global Banks Index

According to the 2016 Top 500 banking brands ranking published in the February edition of The Banker magazine, Financial Times Group in conjunction with Brand Finance, London, United Kingdom, First Ba
Read More
GLO Reveals Code, Portal For NIN SIM Registration Linkage IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 18, 20200511

GLO Reveals Code, Portal For NIN SIM Registration Linkage

Indigenous and one of the leading telecommunications company in Nigeria, GLO network revealed its USSD code and website portal for the linking of National Identity Number (NIN) to their customers̵
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon