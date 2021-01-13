NASU, SSANU Commence 3 Days National Protest

January 13, 2021 32

The Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Tuesday commenced a three-day national protest.

The protests come after a statement by the NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, and the SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim calling on all members in branches of Universities and Inter-University centres across the nation to embark on industrial action.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said that the federal universities are not ready for safe reopening.

The protesters in Abuja comprising members occupied the main gate of UNIABUJA Main Campus.

The members are protesting over irregularities in Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payments, non-payment of Earned Allowances, non-payment of arrears in minimum wage among others.

They are also protesting the sharing formula of the ₦70 billion given to the universities by the Federal Government.