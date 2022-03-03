fbpx

‘NASS’s Rejection Of Gender Bill Is Painful’ – Obaseki

March 3, 20220143
The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki said that the National Assembly (NASS) missed a “golden opportunity” to remake Nigeria’s political landscape when it rejected five bills seeking to include women in politics and governance.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that both chambers of the national assembly voted on bills seeking to amend the constitution.

However, none of the gender bills was successful during the process.

Obaseki in a statement described the action of the national assembly as “painful and unconscionable”.

“The recent developments at the national assembly, in which five bills seeking affirmative action and inclusion for women were vehemently shut down by members, is most regrettably and unsettling,” the governor said.

“This is because the legislature is the bastion of democracy and a critical platform for fair representation and inclusion in government.

“It is therefore painful and unconscionable that these bills which provide a fillip for accommodating women who make up about 50 percent of the voting population are subjected to such a sorry fate.

“It is heartbreaking that the national assembly members missed a golden opportunity to redesign Nigeria’s political landscape by enshrining landmark legislation that promotes inclusion and provides women with the legal backing to gain equitable representation at the apex level of lawmaking and political participation.”

The Edo state governor asked the national assembly to provide opportunities for women to able to participate in politics and governance.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

