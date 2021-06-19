N’Assembly Working On Bill To Give 30 Percent Seats To Youths, Says Omo-Agege

June 19, 2021 49

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, revealed on Friday at a symposium that the National Assembly is preparing a bill to reserve 30 percent of its seats for youths.

He made the disclosure at the celebration of the 46th birthday of the Governor of Kogi StateYahaya Bello.

Omo-Agege further stated that the proposed legislation will give 40 percent of the seats at state houses of assembly to youths.

According to the Senator, this will encourage youth participation in politics and governance and reduce criminal activities in the country.

“If youths are given such opportunity, they will not have the time to participate in protests when they will be seated at executive council meetings,” he said.

The revised national youth policy launched in 2019 by the federal government specifies that the ages of 15 and 29 years are the lower and upper age limits for youths in the country.

However, It is yet to be ascertained if the bill is based on these age specifications.

Also, the house of representatives in April, voted in favour of a bill that seeks to give more opportunities to women participation in politics.

The bill seeks to establish an additional 37 seats at the senate and 74 at the lower chamber exclusively for women.