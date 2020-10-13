N’Assembly Will Make Provision For Compensation of SARS Victims in 2021 Budget, says Gbajabiamila

October 13, 2020 31

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the National Assembly will make provision for compensation for families of those killed by the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The Speaker disclosed this at plenary on Tuesday, while assuring that the legislative arm is on the same page with Nigerians in their call for reformation of the police.

He reiterated that the House would be introducing new legislation as part of efforts to reform the Police force.

According to Gbajabiamila, “We will get those whose lives were lost and during this budget process adequate provision will be made for compensation.”

The House also observed a minute silence for those that lost their lives.

Source: THISDAY