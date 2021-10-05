fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

N’Assembly To Hold Joint Session As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget On Thursday

October 5, 20210111
N’Assembly To Hold Joint Session As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget On Thursday

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Tuesday, announced on the floor of the upper chamber that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2022 budget to a joint session of the national assembly on Thursday.

He stated that President Buhari intends to make changes in the medium term expenditure framework (MTEF) and fiscal strategy paper (FSP) — parameters for next year’s budget.

The Deputy Senate President noted that Buhari stated that the changes are consistent with the newly enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

READ ALSO: BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Ganduje’s Wife

Upon reading Buhari’s letter, Omo-Agege directed the senate committee on finance to implement the changes and give feedback to the plenary on Wednesday.

“The committee should have the report by tomorrow before budget presentation on Thursday,” he said.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, made a similar announcement in the lower chamber.

The joint session on the budget presentation will be held in the lower legislative chamber.

The initial total sum of the 2022 budget was N13.98 trillion, but the figure may change after work is done on the revised MTEF by the national assembly.

About Author

N’Assembly To Hold Joint Session As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget On Thursday
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 21, 20140139

NLNG Tax Payments Make Up 5% Of Nigeria’s 2014 Revenue Projection

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Managing Director of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ltd, Babs Omotowa has revealed that the company provided about five per cent of Nigeria’s reve
Read More
Niger Assembly Passes ₦60.7BN Budget For 25 LGAs NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 21, 20210536

Niger Assembly Passes ₦60.7BN Budget For 25 LGAs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Niger State House of Assembly has passed the 2021 budget of the 25 local governments to the sum of ₦60,725,185,827. This follows the presentation of a repor
Read More
September 10, 20130281

Edo Pioneers Open Data Portal In Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State is set to unveil Nigerian First Open Data Portal in Benin City on September 12, 2013. By this, the state becomes the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.