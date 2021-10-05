N’Assembly To Hold Joint Session As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget On Thursday

October 5, 2021 111

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Tuesday, announced on the floor of the upper chamber that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the 2022 budget to a joint session of the national assembly on Thursday.

He stated that President Buhari intends to make changes in the medium term expenditure framework (MTEF) and fiscal strategy paper (FSP) — parameters for next year’s budget.

The Deputy Senate President noted that Buhari stated that the changes are consistent with the newly enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Upon reading Buhari’s letter, Omo-Agege directed the senate committee on finance to implement the changes and give feedback to the plenary on Wednesday.

“The committee should have the report by tomorrow before budget presentation on Thursday,” he said.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, made a similar announcement in the lower chamber.

The joint session on the budget presentation will be held in the lower legislative chamber.

The initial total sum of the 2022 budget was N13.98 trillion, but the figure may change after work is done on the revised MTEF by the national assembly.