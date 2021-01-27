fbpx
N’Assembly Freezes ₦10 billion Expenditure On Local Vaccine Production

January 27, 2021028
The National Assembly Joint Committee on Health has frozen plans to spend ₦10 billion on local vaccine production following the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire’s inability to justify the utilization of the funds.

The committee reached the decision on Wednesday. The chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe stated that Minister’s explanation was not satisfactory and he has been directed the funds should be untouched until a clear and satisfactory plan for the funds is provided.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Mawi DNA’s Sample Collection Technology Enables BioTech Africa Launch of Affordable Mass Testing Platform

“This N10billion is just given to you, with due respect, with what you have given to us, you don’t have a specific detailed plan for it. Our decision, for now, is that you can’t spend it (the money) until you provide us satisfactory answer. Once you provide us the details then we will invite all the necessary persons,” he said.

The Health Minister at a meeting said the money was part of an agreement between the Federal Government and a foreign partner, May and Baker plc for the production of bio vaccines.

He said the ministry is acting on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the foreign partner for the production of the bio vaccines.

The Senate Committee, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the explanation of the Health Minister insisting the N10billion should not be spent until a detailed plan is made available.

Ehanire was at the meeting with other representatives including the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and the Director-General of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Faisal Shuaib.

The Health Minister had earlier during one of the briefings of the PTF that the N10 billion was released for local production of COVID-19 vaccines.

The outcome of the interaction further raises questions on the working relationship between the executive and legislature in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

