Nass Working To Make Adequate Provision In Budget For Sports Infrastructure – Rep Member

October 25, 2021 136

The deputy chairman, House Committee on Sports, Honourable Afolabi, disclosed that work was ongoing at the National Assembly to make “adequate provision” in the budget for sports infrastructure.

He also said that the ministry was working to engage the country’s youth to “curb restiveness”.

This disclosure was made on Saturday during a visit to the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Oyo State to assess its state.

He said, “This is one of the heritages of sports in this country. We know very soon, things will change for the better. We are working assiduously at the National Assembly to ensure that adequate provision is made in the budget for sports infrastructure and to engage the youth to curb restiveness among them.”

Afolabi noted that repairs would be done on the stadium’s roof and “grassing of the main bowl”.

He said, “we are here to inspect the state of Liberty Stadium, to see if any job has commenced or not because we have appropriated money for the replacement of the roof which was in the 2021 budget.

“We came here physically to see things for ourselves and get the assurance from those who are in charge of the Ministry of Sports Development as regards the starting of the renovation of the roof and grassing of the main bowl. By now, we expected the contractor to be on site.

“So, we are here to see what is happening and ask some questions from the head of the team in the Ministry of Youths and Sports to tell us the position of things as regards the renovation.

“The director of procurement has given us the assurance that the contracting process will be completed within the next one week and will ensure that the contractor moves to the site immediately and will be mobilised.”