NASS To Ensure Safe Return Of Nigerian Students Stranded In South Caribbean

May 6, 20210120
Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, on Wednesday, assured Nigerian students currently stranded in the Southern Caribbean nation hit by volcanic explosions that the National Assembly would intervene to ensure that they were safely brought back to Nigeria.

Lawan, according to a statement issued from his media office and signed by Ezrel Tabiowo, gave the assurance in response to a request for intervention by the Consul General of the Island Nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Levi Odoe.

The envoy paid him a courtesy call at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Lawan said, “Let me commiserate with you on the volcanic eruptions that took place in the Island.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a country that is very friendly with our country Nigeria over a long time. We have many bilateral and multilateral interactions and we appreciate your cooperation, support and partnership over time with our country.

“It is rather sad that you had volcanic eruptions that have caused serious damage in the Island. I’m also saddened by the loss of lives and of course the situation of the Nigerian medical students who are now trapped in the Island.

“When we sit here at the National Assembly, we represent every Nigerian wherever that Nigerian is. Therefore, it is our responsibility and obligation to take all the necessary measures to ensure that the Nigerian students who are trapped are brought back safely to Nigeria until the situation is remedied,” Lawan said.

NASS To Ensure Safe Return Of Nigerian Students Stranded In South Caribbean
