NASS Threatens Buhari, Lists Twelve Demands

The National Assembly (NASS) has tabled a list of demands before the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, asking it to implement them, lest they invoke “the Constitutional Powers of the Parliament”.

The demands were listed as part of the outcome of an emergency executive joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday. The meeting passed a vote of confidence on Senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, now the subject of police investigation over the 5 April robbery in Offa, Kwara state.

In contrast, the National Assembly members passed a vote of no-confidence on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), who they want the president to remove because of what they considered to be his “outright disregard for constitutional authority of both the executive and the legislature”.

The lawmakers who met for over three hours in closed door, did not spell out what the “constitutional powers of the Parliament”, is but legal pundits said the only power they have is to set in motion an impeachment proceedings against the President.

Among the list of demands, the legislators want the Buhari administration to address the current security situation in the country.

They frowned at the constant harassment of legislators and other political actors, especially those who seem to hold a contrary view from the executive or those who are critical of the executive arm.

The legislative arm called on the executive to show sincerity in the fight against corruption, adhere to the rule of law and refrain from the “intimidation of Nigerians”.

They threatened that they may be forced to invoke their constitutional powers if the conditions were not met.

Below is the detail of the conditions from the Joint Session of the National Assembly: