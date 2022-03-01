fbpx

NASS Rejects Bill To Create Special Seats For Women

March 1, 2022062
The National Assembly (NASS) has rejected a constitutional bill seeking to create special seats for women in the federal legislative arm of government.

After NASS voted on Tuesday, it failed to pass at both chambers.

The bill is entitled ‘Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.’

While the House of Reps voted 81-208 to throw the bill out, the Senate had a 30-58 vote.

The bill failed to get the lawmakers’ approval despite enjoying the backing of Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Both chambers of the national assembly voted on 68 constitutional bills on Tuesday.

The lawmakers used electronic voting and not the voice-vote method employed for the confirmation of nominees and the passing of bills and motions.

The senate president said only bills that are passed in both chambers will be sent to the State Houses of Assembly.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

