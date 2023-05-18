NASS: APC Northern Youths Wants Speaker Zone To North Central, Back Wase

The Northern All Progressives Congress (APC) youths have called for a review of the party’s adoption of zoning of the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly and called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the north-central get the office of the speaker.

A member of the APC presidential campaign council and National Leader of the group, Hon. Yakubu Abubakar, made the call in Abuja.

He said that with the great role played in the recent politics that brought victory to the APC, they are requesting that the office of the speaker should be zoned to the north central.

He noted that the north-central contributed a lot to the APC adding that they deserve the office of the speaker.

“It is time to pay us back with a sustainable leadership system that will benefit us, the Northern youths and all Nigerians. We appeal to the APC National Working Committee (APC-NWC) to as a matter of urgency, withdraw in totality their zoning which was released on 8th May, 2023 and indicating their interest in zoning the Senate President to South-south and Speakership to North-west.

“We want to say categorically that we disagree and are against this APC-NWC zoning and call for total withdrawal of the Zoning as it did not speak to our 2023 Presidential efforts,” Abubakar said.

He added, “If truly politics is about investment and conciliations, we call on our Present Elect to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to back zoning the speakership it to North Central and to Hon. Ahmed Wase of Plateau State.

“It will be a good choice if Hon. Ahmed Wase the current Deputy Speaker of the 9th Assembly take the mantle of the 10th Assembly Leadership as he is the most qualify and dedicated person among all the candidates aspiring for the position of Speakership.”