NASIMS: N-Power Batch C Payment News Updates For Today 14th January 2022

January 14, 20220150
N-Power News Today 2021

Latest N-Power Batch C news for today Today 14th January 2022 on payment of the beneficiaries stipends by the Federal Government through the NASIMS.

N-Power Stipends Payment News

N-Power Stipend Payment: NASIMS Pays October Batch C Salary

Regarding the latest N-Power Batch C news for today on the allocation of payment, the Federal Government through the NASIMS disclosed that the payment of September and October salary outstanding to Npower Batch C beneficiaries has begun.

BizwatchNigeria had earlier reported that there has been a delay in the payment of stipends to the Npower Batch C beneficiaries for the month of September and October due to challenges of some Npower beneficiaries Bank Accounts not being credited.

Read More…

N-Power News: Beware Of Fraudulent Investment Scheme, Minister Warns Beneficiaries

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has warned N-Power beneficiaries not to participate in any unverified investment scheme.

The Minister revealed that the ministry is aware of the current fraudulent investment scheme trending on social media, urging N-power beneficiaries not to fall victim.

Read More…

N-Power: NASIMS Gives Reasons For Pausing Payment Of October Stipend

Following the cry out of the N-power beneficiaries over non-payment of October stipends, the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has disclosed reasons the payment had been delayed…

Read More…

N-Power Batch C: Reasons Some Beneficiaries Are Seeing ‘Failed’ On Payment Status

There have been complaints from some N-Power Batch C beneficiaries over their inability to receive payment as they kept seeing ‘Failed’ on the dashboard of their payment status.

Read More…

N-Power Stipends: Controversy Trails Batch C ‘payment’

Amid the claim by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) that it has started paying N-Power Batch C beneficiaries October stipend, a lot of these Nigerian youths have disputed the claim…

Read More…

’Farouq Not Responsible For Your Payment’ – NASIMS Tells N-Power Beneficiaries

The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has told N-Power batches A, B and C beneficiaries to stop accusing Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of embezzling their fund…



