NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 7th January 2022

Good day, here are the latest N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Friday, November 12th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.
N-Power: NASIMS Gives Reasons For Pausing Payment Of October Stipend
Following the cry out of the N-power beneficiaries over non-payment of October stipends, the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has disclosed reasons the payment had been delayed…
N-Power Batch C: Reasons Some Beneficiaries Are Seeing ‘Failed’ On Payment Status
There have been complaints from some N-Power Batch C beneficiaries over their inability to receive payment as they kept seeing ‘Failed’ on the dashboard of their payment status.
N-Power Stipends: Controversy Trails Batch C ‘payment’
Amid the claim by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) that it has started paying N-Power Batch C beneficiaries October stipend, a lot of these Nigerian youths have disputed the claim…
’Farouq Not Responsible For Your Payment’ – NASIMS Tells N-Power Beneficiaries
The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has told N-Power batches A, B and C beneficiaries to stop accusing Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of embezzling their fund…
