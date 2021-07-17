July 17, 2021 88

The N-Power batch C shortlists screening news updates for today, Thursday, July 17th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that Over 550,000 have been shortlisted during the NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates screening exercise.

N-Power Batch C Stream 2 Shortlisted Candidates 2021

The N-Power Batch C Stream 2 shortlist is not out and there has been no date on when the list will be released but we advise that you continue checking this platform for the latest updates.

NPower Batch C Stream 2 Shortlisted Login

To check the Npower Batch C Stream 2 list, you will have to log in to the NPVN portal through NASIMS.

Below are the steps to login and check your NPower Stream 2 shortlisted candidates name (PDF list)

STEP 1: Visit www.npower.gov.ng login portal (NPVN) on http://npvn.npower.gov.ng/

Visit www.npower.gov.ng login portal (NPVN) on http://npvn.npower.gov.ng/ STEP 2: Select your NPower category. E.G ( NPOWER TEACH, NPOWER TAX, NPOWER HEALTH, and NPOWER AGRO )

Select your NPower category. E.G ( ) STEP 3: Input your USERNAME and PASSWORD to Login to your Npower dashboard and see your shortlist status.

