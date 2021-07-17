fbpx

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 17th July 2021

July 17, 2021088
N-Power: Independent Monitors To Receive Engagement Letters, Monitoring Devices

The N-Power batch C shortlists screening news updates for today, Thursday, July 17th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that Over 550,000 have been shortlisted during the NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates screening exercise. 

N-Power Batch C Stream 2 Shortlisted Candidates 2021

The N-Power Batch C Stream 2 shortlist is not out and there has been no date on when the list will be released but we advise that you continue checking this platform for the latest updates.

NPower Batch C Stream 2 Shortlisted Login 

To check the Npower Batch C Stream 2 list, you will have to log in to the NPVN portal through NASIMS.

Below are the steps to login and check your NPower Stream 2 shortlisted candidates name (PDF list)

  • STEP 1: Visit www.npower.gov.ng login portal (NPVN) on http://npvn.npower.gov.ng/
  • STEP 2: Select your NPower category. E.G (NPOWER TEACH, NPOWER TAX,  NPOWER HEALTH, and NPOWER AGRO)
  • STEP 3: Input your USERNAME and PASSWORD to Login to your Npower dashboard and see your shortlist status.

N-Power Batch C: How To Correct Wrong Bank Account Details

After going through the rigorous stress of registering for the N-Power batch C scheme, it can be very disappointing to know that some avoidable errors were made during this process. Read More…

N-Power: FG Warns NSIP Independent Monitor On Handing Over Duties To Third Parties

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar who is in charge of the N-Power scheme has advised National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) Independent Monitors not to hand over their official assignments to third parties. Read More…

N-Power: FG Says Scheme Has 400,000 Beneficiaries

The House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) says 400,000 youths have benefited from the N-Power Scheme. Read More…

