NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 12th November 2021

Good day, here are the latest N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Friday, November 12th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power Stipends: Controversy Trails Batch C ‘payment’

Amid the claim by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) that it has started paying N-Power Batch C beneficiaries October stipend, a lot of these Nigerian youths have disputed the claim…

’Farouq Not Responsible For Your Payment’ – NASIMS Tells N-Power Beneficiaries

The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has told N-Power batches A, B and C beneficiaries to stop accusing Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of embezzling their fund…

N-Power Stipends: Two Months After, FG’s Payment Claim Remains Audio

Nearly two months after the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said it has commenced the payment of arrears of stipends for batches A and B of the 2016 and 2018 volunteers of the N-Power programme nationwide, Bizwatch Nigeria has discovered that hundreds of genuine beneficiaries are still yet to receive an alert…

What FG Says About N-Power Batch D Application

The federal government of Nigeria has reacted to the news flying around on the N-Power Batch D application.

See How Much N-power Batch C Receive As Monthly Salary Payment

The federal government of Nigeria has announced that the N-power batch C beneficiaries will have their payment every 25th of the month. This is started last month (October 2021).

Following this announcement, many are curious to know how much the FG will be paying N-power batch C beneficiaries. Read More…

Differences Between Your NASIMS ID And N-Power ID

Many N-power beneficiaries are unaware of the differences between the N-Power ID and the NASIMS ID, which is quite understandable, as the two can be misinterpreted.

However, in this post, we will be giving you the difference, although subtle, between the NASIMS ID and the N-Power ID. Read More…

N-Power: Beneficiaries To Start Physical Verification In September

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are to begin physical verification on 10 September 2021, although some states will commence the exercise before others.

