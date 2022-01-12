fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz Opportunity

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 12th January 2022

January 12, 20220427
N-Power: Independent Monitors To Receive Engagement Letters, Monitoring Devices

Good day, here are the latest N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power News: Beware Of Fraudulent Investment Scheme, Minister Warns Beneficiaries

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has warned N-Power beneficiaries not to participate in any unverified investment scheme.

The Minister revealed that the ministry is aware of the current fraudulent investment scheme trending on social media, urging N-power beneficiaries not to fall victim.

Read More…

N-Power: NASIMS Gives Reasons For Pausing Payment Of October Stipend

Following the cry out of the N-power beneficiaries over non-payment of October stipends, the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has disclosed reasons the payment had been delayed…

Read More…

N-Power Batch C: Reasons Some Beneficiaries Are Seeing ‘Failed’ On Payment Status

There have been complaints from some N-Power Batch C beneficiaries over their inability to receive payment as they kept seeing ‘Failed’ on the dashboard of their payment status.

Read More…

N-Power Stipends: Controversy Trails Batch C ‘payment’

Amid the claim by the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) that it has started paying N-Power Batch C beneficiaries October stipend, a lot of these Nigerian youths have disputed the claim…

Read More…

’Farouq Not Responsible For Your Payment’ – NASIMS Tells N-Power Beneficiaries

The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has told N-Power batches A, B and C beneficiaries to stop accusing Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of embezzling their fund…

Read More…

Visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng for more latest news updates on N-power and other top trending stories/news in Nigeria and around the world.

Related tags :

About Author

NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 12th January 2022
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal Biz OpportunityHOW-TOs
August 31, 202101145

How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Many N-Power beneficiaries have encountered some challenges with their Local Government Area (LGA) information after the completion of their applications, a
Read More
UBA Emerges ‘African Bank of the Year’ Award Biz OpportunityJOBS
February 19, 20210485

UBA Job Vacancy 2021 With 23 Job Openings

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There are 23 job openings at the United Bank for Africa (UBA), one of Nigeria’s foremost banks. The bank operates in 19 African countries and has 3 gl
Read More
An In-Depth Guide To Bitcoin; Buying, Selling Biz OpportunityBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
April 12, 20210787

An In-Depth Guide To Bitcoin; Buying, Selling

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram This guide on Bitcoin by Vpnmentor will explain the nitty-gritty concepts relating to blockchain and Bitcoin in an easy-to-understand manner. It’s a long re
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.