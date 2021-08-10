NASIMS: N-Power Batch C News Updates For Today 10th Aug 2021

August 10, 2021 255

Catch up latest the N-Power Batch C news headlines update for today, Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

N-Power: How Beneficiaries Can Resolve Stipend Payment Issues

For many N-Power beneficiaries who often experience payment backlog issues, know that you are not alone, as there are many others who find themselves in the same boat. Read More…

Many Batch C candidates of the N-Power scheme who tried logging into their accounts have said that they received error messages that have sent a short wave of panic. Read More…

N-Power: Why You Are Not Shortlisted With 50% Score, What You Should Know

Many N-Power beneficiaries are worried about not being shortlisted for the N-Stream 2 batch, and they have good reasons to be.

If you happen to be one of the candidates who scored 50 percent and are yet to be shortlisted, you will be attached to the N-Power Stream two batch. Read More…

How To Check Your N-Power Deployment Status, Print Letter

Follow the steps below to check your Npower deployment: Read More…

The N-Power batch C shortlists screening news updates for today, Thursday, July 17th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that Over 550,000 have been shortlisted during the NPower Batch C Shortlisted Candidates screening exercise. Read More…

N-Power Batch C: How To Correct Wrong Bank Account Details

After going through the rigorous stress of registering for the N-Power batch C scheme, it can be very disappointing to know that some avoidable errors were made during this process. Read More…