NASD Boss Enumerates Gains of Alternative Investments

The Managing Director, NASD Plc, Mr. Bola Ajomale, has said that alternative investments have numerous benefits that investors should exploit to their advantage. Besides equities, there are diverse investment opportunities such as private equity, private debt, real estate, commodities, collectibles and structured products among others.

According to Ajomale, these investments have benefits such as portfolio diversification, low stock market correlation and hedge against inflation among others.

However, Ajomale said some of the factors that cause disincentive such a; higher fees, complex valuation models, market illiquidity, obscure pricing, high risk of loss and fear of lack of regulation should be addressed to ensure investor confidence in the asset class.