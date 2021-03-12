fbpx
Nasarawa State, Sweden Collaborate On Effective Waste Management

March 12, 2021090
Nasarawa State Government and the Swedish Government have partnered on an effective waste management project through the Karu Waste-to-Energy Project.

The partnership aims at improving the waste management system in Nasarawa State and the North-Central region, according to the Head of Business Development Group at Smart City Sweden, Östen Ekengren.

Ekengren stated that the collaboration between both governments will help to reduce the impact of improper waste management on the climate.

“Sweden has a long history as a pioneer in issues relating to the environment and sustainable development in a broader sense,” Ekengren said.

“We believe the Karu Waste-to-Energy Project not only has the potential to significantly improve the waste management system in Nasarawa State and the North-Central region of Nigeria, but also reduce the climate impact from the waste management sector and enhance the living conditions of the citizens.

“We are very excited and look forward to working with the Beacon Energy Consortium on this project.”

He explained that the Swedish Government has in place a waste management system that converts waste into electricity, biogas, and other forms of beneficial use.

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, said that the partnership with Sweden aligned with the state’s “development agenda”.

Sule said, “With the involvement of Sweden, we are assured of a landmark project which aligns with the State’s development agenda.

“Hopefully, this will become a case study for other recycling and waste to energy projects across the region.”

Nasarawa State, Sweden Collaborate On Effective Waste Management
