Nasarawa State Governor Visits Banished Former Kano Emir Sanusi

Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule on Thursday evening visited the deposed Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II in Awe local government area of the state.

The Governor and his entourage were received by the Emir of Awe.

Journalists were refrained from taking photographs or videos of the visit and the government has also declined any comment on the matter.

There were attempts to seize cameras from journalists who tried to steal shots of where the Emir is residing.

About thirty personnel of the Police Mobile Force, (PMF) the Department of State Security, (DSS) are providing security for the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II in Awe town of Nasarawa State.

Obviously, security is intensified around the area and people are not allowed to park cars near the house or even go close.

Contrary to reports that the Emir has been relocated to Lagos state, the Emir is still in Awe and many visitors from Kano state alongside locals were sighted outside the house.

Source: Channels TV