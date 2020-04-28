Nasarawa State Governor Donates Vehicles, Other Items to Army

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has donated vehicles and other items to the Nigerian army in the state.

The governor noted that the move is part of the efforts made by his administration to boost the security situation in the state.

Governor Sule also reiterated the state government’s commitment to facilitate the take-off of the recently established army camps in Nasarawa and Toto local government areas of the state.

He also assured the security agencies of his administration’s support, pledging to wipe out criminal elements from Nasarawa State.

“This is a time that we are faced with the challenge of COVID-19 globally. The statement we are trying to make here is to state that in spite of all the challenges of COVID-19 and all the issues that we are facing in the state, we are not shying away from one of our major responsibilities – the security of our state.

“We have to say thank you for coming out to provide some of these simple supportive materials and this is not the end of it. I assure you that we will continue to support you as well as all the other security agencies that we have continued to do all the time so that this state is rid of criminal elements by the grace of God,” he said.

Source: Channels TV