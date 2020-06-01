Nasarawa State Begins Sale of Fertilizer at ₦5,000 per bag

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has flagged off the sale of 930 metric tons of fertilizer for this year’s cropping season.

At the flag-off ceremony, the governor warned that a bag of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer must not be sold above the government’s regulated price of N5,000 in any part of the state.

The governor equally flagged off the free distribution of 990 metric tons of ruminant feed supplements, as well as 80 metric tons of mineral salt, provided by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to livestock farmers and pastoralists across the state.

He noted that his administration was determined to ensure that agricultural potentials of the state were fully harnessed for the overall benefit of the people.

He said recent statistics indicated that 80 percent of the population in Nasarawa State engaged in one farming activity or another, with agriculture as a major employer of labor and the most viable vehicle for ensuring food security.

“This is why we remained resolute in our commitment to ensure that the current economic meltdown, occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic and its attendant effects on the economy, does not affect the prospects of the agricultural sector, which is the mainstay of the economy of Nasarawa State,” he stated.

Source: VON