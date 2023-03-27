Nasarawa Police Prohibits Protests

The Nasarawa State Police Command has declared that all forms of protest are prohibited throughout the state.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the state police spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday that the police command made this decision to prevent a breakdown in law and order and to maintain the state’s current peace.

According to him, the state’s intelligence report on security can no longer sustain any form of protest.

As a result, the police advised parents and guardians to make certain that their children and wards do not violate the order, as anyone caught will be arrested and prosecuted.

