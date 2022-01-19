fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nasarawa Plans Restraint On Revenue Fraudsters, Generates N16.8bn

January 19, 2022052
Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State government has announced the sum of N16.8bn as internally generated revenue for the year 2021 after ceasing the use of manual receipts and introducing a central billing system for the collection of taxes in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Ahmed Muhammad said it has become a necessity that they must introduce the central billing system because the time of using of manual receipts for the collection of taxes has turned to a source for corrupt individuals to make themselves richer with the state government funds.

Mr. Muhammad noted that before his appointment into office four years ago, the highest revenue that was generated by the state government every year was N6bn.

He said that with the initiatives that have been recently put in place, the state was able to generate the sum of N16.8bn for the year 2021.

He said, “We were able to achieve this feat because the state government has banned the use of manual receipts. We now have a platform that we use which is called the central billing system.

“If you make any payment on the central billing system, you can print an online receipt. The use of manual receipts was an avenue by some corrupt individuals to deprive the government of its funds.

“Anybody could just go and print receipts anywhere. But with the new system, you will not get receipts unless you make payment through the platform.”

He said the state government was coming together with the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services to look for individuals who were still using manual receipts to collect taxes from residents of the state despite its ban.

Muhammad said, “Apart from the monitoring team that we have here, we are also working in collaboration with the police and the DSS to see that we arrest those issuing manual receipts. We have made several arrests and most of them have been charged to court.

Fed Govt To Raise N471b From Capital Market In First Quarter
Related tags :

About Author

Nasarawa Plans Restraint On Revenue Fraudsters, Generates N16.8bn
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Bird Flu Costs Farmers In Bauchi 50,000 Birds AGRIC BUSINESSNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 9, 20210796

Bird Flu Costs Farmers In Bauchi 50,000 Birds

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Avian Influenza, also called bird flu, has affected the poultry business in Bauchi State, as farmers in the state lost 50,000 birds to the flu. Of the 50,00
Read More
N-Power COVERNEWS CLIPSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 5, 20190389

House Minority Leadership Position Pits PDP’s NWC against BoT

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Party summons Elumelu, six others The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is enmeshed in a crisis over who occupies minority leadership positions in the House of
Read More
Lagos State AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 28, 20200386

Lagos State to Establish Agricultural Wholesale Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal says the State is positioned towards actualising an Agricultural wholesale market where
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.