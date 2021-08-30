fbpx

Nasarawa Gov Sacks Aides, Commissioners

August 30, 20210148
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has announced the sacking of all members of the State Executive Council.

The sacking was announced by the governor himself at the end of an expanded executive meeting at the Government House on Monday in Lafia.

Sule thanked the sacked commissioners for the sacrifices they made towards repositioning the state in the last two years of his administration.

He also directed that all Special Advisers, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants should vacate their offices.

He, however, did not give reasons for the dissolution of his cabinet.

It was not very clear when the new commissioners would be appointed, but it was however gathered that the appointments may be carried out before the local government elections slated for October 6.

